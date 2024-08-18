Christine Tamiko Ohta Sells 929 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$22,416.77.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:ELD opened at C$24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

