Christine Tamiko Ohta Sells 929 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$22,416.77.
TSE:ELD opened at C$24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
