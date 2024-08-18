Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.7 %

CHDN stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.