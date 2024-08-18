CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.90 and traded as high as C$16.69. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 159,628 shares trading hands.

CIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. Also, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.



CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

