Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.