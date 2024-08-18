Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 29,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

