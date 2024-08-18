Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

