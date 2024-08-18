Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

