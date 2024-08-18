Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.8 days.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.