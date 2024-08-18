Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.8 days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
About Coats Group
