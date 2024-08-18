Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by UBS Group

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

