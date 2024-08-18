Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.99

Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as high as C$4.35. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 65,778 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Collective Mining

The company has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Collective Mining news, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00. Also, Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,600 over the last ninety days. 33.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

