Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Commerzbank Stock Up 0.3 %
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Read More
