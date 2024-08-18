Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

CRZBY stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

