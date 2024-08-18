Comparing Augusta Gold (BFGCD) & Its Rivals

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Augusta Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -4.68 Augusta Gold Competitors $6.79 billion $973.46 million -4.05

Augusta Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold Competitors 1190 2566 3119 121 2.31

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Augusta Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold Competitors -84.86% -3.70% -3.47%

Summary

Augusta Gold peers beat Augusta Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

