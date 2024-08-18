Comparing Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bit Origin and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 0.93 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.72 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -15.76

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Origin and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.72%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

