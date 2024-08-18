Comparing Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) & Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lanvin Group and Amer Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.84%. Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $18.36, indicating a potential upside of 60.18%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and Amer Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $426.18 million 0.50 -$139.96 million N/A N/A Amer Sports $4.50 billion 1.29 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

Lanvin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.