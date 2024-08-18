Comparing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) & FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -59.26% -25.89% -19.26% FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $228.43 million 3.21 -$140.51 million ($0.48) -5.25 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Planet Labs PBC and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 7 0 2.88 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $4.39, suggesting a potential upside of 74.11%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats FLYHT Aerospace Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft. The company also provides two-way text messaging to the flight deck through the multi-control display unit (MCDU) or an iPad application; AFIRS voice, a private satcom communication channel to the flight deck. It serves in the United States, Mexico, Asia, China, the Middle East, Canada, Australia, Africa, Europe, and South/Central America. The company was formerly known as AeroMechanical Services Ltd. and changed its name to FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. in May 2012. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

