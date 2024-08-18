Comparing Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Woori Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7,200.0%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Woori Financial Group pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Woori Financial Group 10.48% 7.08% 0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Woori Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Woori Financial Group $17.78 billion 0.48 $1.94 billion $7.13 4.88

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

Summary

Woori Financial Group beats First Republic Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, installment, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related solutions. In addition, the company offers credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate trust, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, trust, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other services. Additionally, the company offers automated telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and trust management, trustee, and custodian services. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

