Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.69

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.69 and traded as low as $15.91. Constellium shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 542,005 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Constellium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $18,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 170.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

