Cormark Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$159.55.

CJT opened at C$124.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$128.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Insiders have sold a total of 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

