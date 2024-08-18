COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Shares Up 20%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

