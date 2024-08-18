Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Costamare Stock Down 1.3 %

Costamare Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Costamare by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 53.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

