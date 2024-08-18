Courtney Mather Sells 693 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) Director Courtney Mather sold 693 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $24,074.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

