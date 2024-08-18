Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.
CBRL opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $86.16.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
