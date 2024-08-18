CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.
CRH Price Performance
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CRH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.