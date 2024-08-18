Critical Analysis: Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 0.56% -9.10% 2.17% Paycor HCM -11.11% 2.09% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $317.40 million 0.70 $7.60 million $0.06 140.33 Paycor HCM $630.19 million 3.94 -$93.21 million ($0.41) -33.95

Analyst Ratings

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Paycor HCM 0 8 7 0 2.47

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.02%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $19.27, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Paycor HCM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

