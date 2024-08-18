Critical Comparison: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.41) -5.32 Assure $149,000.00 1.22 -$26.08 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -33.47% -27.07% Assure N/A N/A -189.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 438.99%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Assure beats Alpha Tau Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

