Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

