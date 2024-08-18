Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 4,586 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 7.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $527.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

