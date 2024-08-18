David Brainard Sells 914 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $20,674.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 169,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $42,821.28.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65.

Shares of EVER opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

