De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Trading Down 3.6%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

