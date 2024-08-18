Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$52.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.70.
A number of brokerages have commented on DFY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
