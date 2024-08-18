Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

