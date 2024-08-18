Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading 3% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. 68,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

