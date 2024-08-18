Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.57% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

