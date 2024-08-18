Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

