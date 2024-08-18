Desjardins Increases Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders acquired 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

