Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $223.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.60.

MKTX stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.62 and its 200-day moving average is $213.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

