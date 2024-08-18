Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $53.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.43.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

