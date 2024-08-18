Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

DHLGY opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

