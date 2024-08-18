dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.58 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $1,261.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00112591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950385 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $905.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

