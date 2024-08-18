DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday.

DHI Group stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 756.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 490,035 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 668,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 280,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 170,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DHI Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 223,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

