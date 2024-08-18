Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRON opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

