Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Disc Medicine Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of IRON opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.57.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine
Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.