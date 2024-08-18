DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

DLocal stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. DLocal has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $13,565,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 906,561 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 552,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

