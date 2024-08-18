DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DOCU stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,318,000 after buying an additional 75,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after buying an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

