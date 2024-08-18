DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $833.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

