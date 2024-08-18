Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 15,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $22.87 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

