Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

