DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €34.16 ($37.54) and last traded at €34.12 ($37.49). 59,933 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.60 ($36.92).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.51.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

