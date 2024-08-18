Dynacor Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Atrium Research Forecasts (TSE:DNG)

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Atrium Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dynacor Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

DNG stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.91. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$194.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

