Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

