East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 93,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

East Africa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

